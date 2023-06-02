4 housing societies, park approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The design and planning committee on Friday approved four cases of housing societies and a park.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali in his committee room in which COMC Tariq Paroya, CO District Council Asad Hariya, MOP Faisal Saeed and Dilbar Zuberi and other members were also present.

The approved housing schemes include New Raza Garden, Khayaban-e-Elahi and Royal Orchard.

Adventure Park Salim in Bhalwal was also approved in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali called a meeting of DPDC on June 6 to approve the cases of commercialization of municipal corporation.