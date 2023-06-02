UrduPoint.com

4 Housing Societies, Park Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

4 housing societies, park approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The design and planning committee on Friday approved four cases of housing societies and a park.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali in his committee room in which COMC Tariq Paroya, CO District Council Asad Hariya, MOP Faisal Saeed and Dilbar Zuberi and other members were also present.

The approved housing schemes include New Raza Garden, Khayaban-e-Elahi and Royal Orchard.

Adventure Park Salim in Bhalwal was also approved in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali called a meeting of DPDC on June 6 to approve the cases of commercialization of municipal corporation.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhalwal June Housing

Recent Stories

Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

14 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

38 minutes ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

1 hour ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

3 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.