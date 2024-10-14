4 Hurt As Bus Turns Turtle In Jhang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) As many as four passengers were injured on Monday when a bus turned turtle on Shah Jeewna Road, Jhang.
According to a private news channel and rescue, the incident happened due to high speeding.
The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.
