4 hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) At least four people sustained injuries after collision between a bus and a rickshaw near Head Sidhani, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was on its way when it collided with a rickshaw.

As a result, four people sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Civil Hospital Abdul Hakim for medical treatment.

The injured were identified as Luqman, Zain, Zulfiqar and Arif.