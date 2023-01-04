4 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

January 04, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Yousaf and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, RA Bazaar, Saddar Barooni, and Kahuta police arrested Zohaib, Imran, and Ehsan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from each.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams, saying that the crackdown would be continued against the illegal arms holders.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 31 professional beggars during a crackdown.

SSP Operations said that crackdown will be continued against professional beggars without any discrimination.

