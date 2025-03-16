4 illegal arms owners, 11 Tenancy Act violators held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested four suspects during action against illegal arms owners and 11 Tenancy Act violators in search operations.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Taxila Police held three accused Abu Bakr, Fazal and Adnan recovering three 30-bore pistols with ammunition from them.

Similarly, the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Saeed with a dagger.

Meanwhile, the police conduced search operations in different areas to check the data of houses, owners and tenants, and took into custody 11 accused for violation of the Tenancy Act.

The arrested suspects included Aamir, Farooq, Waseem, Ehtesham, Naeem, Yunus, Shiraz, Aqib, Javed, Moazzam and Zewar Shahbaz.