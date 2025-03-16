4 Illegal Arms Owners, 11 Tenancy Act Violators Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested four suspects during action against illegal arms owners and 11 Tenancy Act violators in search operations.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Taxila Police held three accused Abu Bakr, Fazal and Adnan recovering three 30-bore pistols with ammunition from them.
Similarly, the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Saeed with a dagger.
Meanwhile, the police conduced search operations in different areas to check the data of houses, owners and tenants, and took into custody 11 accused for violation of the Tenancy Act.
The arrested suspects included Aamir, Farooq, Waseem, Ehtesham, Naeem, Yunus, Shiraz, Aqib, Javed, Moazzam and Zewar Shahbaz.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HSA to launch healthcare workforce export initiative6 minutes ago
-
Six accused held with over 8 kg drugs6 minutes ago
-
Missing youth found murdered near Kabul River in Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper nabbed for harassing 10-year old girl6 minutes ago
-
4 illegal arms owners, 11 Tenancy Act violators held6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements across city6 minutes ago
-
PM flays firing16 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept issues recommendations for summer vegetable cultivation16 minutes ago
-
3 WASA employees selected for Umrah16 minutes ago
-
Grilled fish draws people for Iftar parties at Peshawar’s Namak Mandi26 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal killed in police encounter in Mansehra36 minutes ago
-
SCC Batrasi will be elevated to international standards: Sardar Shah Jehan36 minutes ago