4 Illegal Arms Owners Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued operations against illegal arms owners and arrested four accused with weapons and ammunition.
According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police nabbed two arrested accused Usman and Shahryar recovering a 30-bore pistol from both of them.
Similarly, the Airport Police also netted two accused Suleman and Ilyas with a 30-bore pistol and ammunition, and six round of 30-bore pistol from them respectively.
