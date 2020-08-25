4 illegal colonies sealed faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 4 illegal housing colonies and demolished sale offices and illicit constructions.

FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that FDA DG Muhammad Sohail Khawaja issued special directions for initiating vigorous campaign against illegal housing schemes across the district.

Those housing schemes were sealed include: Riaz Garden, Apna Ghar Apni Jattat in Chak No.8-JB, Rehman Garden in Chak No.100-JB and al-Haram City at Sitiana Road.

The FDA teams also demolished illicit constructions including boundary walls and sales offices and warned their developersto avoid sale of plot and constructions before its approvalfrom FDA.

More Stories From Pakistan

