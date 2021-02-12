4 illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies in different parts of Faisalabad.

An FDA spokesman said on Friday that an enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, found four housing schemes including al-Noor Valley and al-Noor Garden in Chak No 100-JB and Gulshan-e-Fareed and Rehman Garden Executive Block in Chak No.

7-JB illegal as these colonies were developed without prior permission from the authorities concerned.

Developers of the schemes were directed to get their colonies legalised before starting sale of plots there, the FDA spokesman added.