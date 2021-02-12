UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

4 illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies in different parts of Faisalabad.

An FDA spokesman said on Friday that an enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, found four housing schemes including al-Noor Valley and al-Noor Garden in Chak No 100-JB and Gulshan-e-Fareed and Rehman Garden Executive Block in Chak No.

7-JB illegal as these colonies were developed without prior permission from the authorities concerned.

Developers of the schemes were directed to get their colonies legalised before starting sale of plots there, the FDA spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Imtiaz Ali From Housing

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

45 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.