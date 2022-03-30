4 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Wednesday sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Wednesday sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

A spokesman said that the FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked the status of two housing schemes -- Afzal Residential Chak No 59-JB, Green Palm Chak No.

58-JB, and two Izafi colonies of Chak No.56, and found them illegal.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed premises of the colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed to the general public to avoid purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes.