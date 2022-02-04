UrduPoint.com

4 Illegal Crushing Plants Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

4 illegal crushing plants sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :In light of the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), district administration Peshawar and Industries Department sealed four crushing plants during crackdown against illegal crush plants in the provincial metropolis here on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain along with the Assistant Director (AD), Banaras Khan inspected crush plants in Badhber and Zangali localities of the district.

During inspection, the joint team of district administration and Industries Department sealed four crush plants over lack of registration, increase in environmental pollution and violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

DC Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that the sealed crush plants were causing increase in environmental pollution and were being operated in violation of required SOPs and without registration.

