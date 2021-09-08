UrduPoint.com

4 Illegal Housing Colonies, 8 Plots Sealed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

4 illegal housing colonies, 8 plots sealed

FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 4 illegal housing schemes and 8 plots in different parts of the district.

FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that on special direction of FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem, a vigorous campaign had been launched against illegal housing colonies.

During the drive, Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya along with his team visited various housing schemes and found 4 colonies illegal as these colonies were developed without approval and completion of code requirements. Among these colonies include: Dasoha Green, Bismillah Pur Azafi Abadi, Azafi Abadi Jahangir and Afzal Valley at Aminpur Road.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed premises of these illegal housing colonies besides demolishing their illicit structure and sales office.

The general public was also requested to avoid from purchasing plots in these colonies until and unless their developers get their schemes legalized.

The FDA team also sealed 8 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony including Plot No.187-A, 189-A, 195-A, 205-A,15-G, 17-G, 2-F and Plot No.545-L as their owners started their commercial use without approval of theFDA and paying commercial fee, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Imtiaz Ali From Housing

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

12 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

28 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

42 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

42 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.