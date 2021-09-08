4 illegal housing colonies, 8 plots sealed

FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 4 illegal housing schemes and 8 plots in different parts of the district.

FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that on special direction of FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem, a vigorous campaign had been launched against illegal housing colonies.

During the drive, Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya along with his team visited various housing schemes and found 4 colonies illegal as these colonies were developed without approval and completion of code requirements. Among these colonies include: Dasoha Green, Bismillah Pur Azafi Abadi, Azafi Abadi Jahangir and Afzal Valley at Aminpur Road.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed premises of these illegal housing colonies besides demolishing their illicit structure and sales office.

The general public was also requested to avoid from purchasing plots in these colonies until and unless their developers get their schemes legalized.

The FDA team also sealed 8 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony including Plot No.187-A, 189-A, 195-A, 205-A,15-G, 17-G, 2-F and Plot No.545-L as their owners started their commercial use without approval of theFDA and paying commercial fee, he added.