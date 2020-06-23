4 illegal housing schemes sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority has sealed four illegal housing schemes and demolished constructions near Khurrianwala, here on Tuesday.

The FDA enforcement team checked the legal status of the housing schemes, and sealedIdeal Valley, Ahmed Town, Gold City and additional locality of Khurrianwala.

The team also demolished constructions made there illegally.