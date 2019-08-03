UrduPoint.com
4 Illegal Housing Societies Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) have sealed four illegal housing colonies in various parts of the city.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Saturday that all the housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but some developers started constructions of four illegal housing schemes without getting prior permission from the authority.

These colonies include Canal Garden, Chak No 203-RB, Green Valley, Chak No 193-RB, Sitara Smart City Chak No 198-RB and Lateef Garden phase 1, 2 & 3 in Chak No.197-RB.

Taking notice of the irregularity, the FDA Town Planning Directorate teams sealed premises of these housing colonies besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls, digging up roads and sewerage lines there. Further action against them is in progress.

