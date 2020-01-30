UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 In 5 (80%) Pakistanis Consider Their Overall Quality Of Life To Be Good

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:52 PM

4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall quality of life to be good

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 80% Pakistanis consider their overall quality of life to be good

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 80% Pakistanis consider their overall quality of life to be good.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you consider your overall quality of life to be very good, good, somewhat bad or bad?” In response, 12% said they consider their overall quality of life to be very good, 68% said they consider it good, 15% said somewhat bad, 4% said bad and 1% did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Muneeba Ali aiming to make the most of her comebac ..

41 minutes ago

Rising US temperatures may cause over 2,000 fatal ..

4 minutes ago

Lithium microdose could stop Alzheimer's from adva ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking all steps for security of foreign work ..

4 minutes ago

Another polio case reported in Sindh

4 minutes ago

BJP parliamentarian announcement for demolishing a ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.