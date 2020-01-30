4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall quality of life to be good

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 80% Pakistanis consider their overall quality of life to be good

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020)



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you consider your overall quality of life to be very good, good, somewhat bad or bad?” In response, 12% said they consider their overall quality of life to be very good, 68% said they consider it good, 15% said somewhat bad, 4% said bad and 1% did not know/did not wish to respond.