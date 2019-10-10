4 in 5 Pakistanis (80%) think Pakistan’s current overall economic condition is either very bad (48%) or bad (32%)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 80% of Pakistanis think Pakistan’s current overall economic condition is either very bad (48%) or bad (32%)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 80% of Pakistanis think Pakistan’s current overall economic condition is either very bad (48%) or bad (32%)

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion how is Pakistan’s overall economic condition?” In response, 48% said it is very bad, 32% said it is bad, 17% said it is good, and 3% said it is very good.