4 Including 3 Brothers Die In Road Mishap At Gujar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:25 PM

4 including 3 brothers die in road mishap at Gujar Khan

At least 4 people have died including 3 brothers in road mishap on GT road Gujar Khan

Gujar Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) At least 4 people have died including 3 brothers in road mishap on GT road Gujar Khan.According to media reports, car collided with parked Truck on GT road in Gujar Khan and as a result 4 people including 3 brothers died.

All the dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital while perished persons were identified as Malik Arshad, Malik Azhar, Malik Hassan and Saqib Butt.Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed condolence with their families and summoned report of the incident.

