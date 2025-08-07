4 Indian-sponsored Terrorists Killed, 3 Armed Forces Personnel Embrace Martyrdom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) As many as four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed, while three brave sons of the soil including a Major embraced martyrdom when terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Hindustan targeted a security forces vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Mastung District.
“Three brave sons of soil; Maj Muhammad Rizwan Tahir (age: 31 years; resident of: Narowal District) along with Naik Ibni Amin (age: 37 years; resident of Swabi District) and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas (age: 33 years; resident of Karak District) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Major Rizwan Shaheed was a brave officer, who participated in numerous counter terrorism operations and always led his troops from the front.
Sanitization operation would continue to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, it further said.
