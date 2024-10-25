4 Industrial Units Sealed For Pollution
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The environment protection teams sealed four industrial units on Jhang Road for polluting the environment on Friday.
According to official sources, five persons were also held from the units and cases were registered against them.
In addition, two factory owners were imposed Rs 900,000 fine over emitting smoke.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe City Sheikhupura project begins to show results7 minutes ago
-
Three-day 'Book Fair' starts at Lahore Press Club7 minutes ago
-
Zakat and Ushar meeting held7 minutes ago
-
15 couples wed at mass marriage ceremony7 minutes ago
-
2-member bike lifters gang busted7 minutes ago
-
2 drug dealers arrested with 2.5 hashish7 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Ayaz Amir in fake news case17 minutes ago
-
Wheat crop to be sown over 1.8m acres17 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh17 minutes ago
-
UoS organises workshops on 'Women Empowerment'17 minutes ago
-
US ambassador celebrates completion of 'Frere Hall Restoration'17 minutes ago
-
Madrasa student shot dead17 minutes ago