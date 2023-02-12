4 injure in accident during Cholistan Jeep Rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Four people were injured critically in an accident when a carry van collided with a racing car during an ongoing Cholistan Jeep Rally on Sunday.

According to a private media report, the accident took place two kilometres away from Dilwish Stadium in Bahawalpur.

Resultantly, four people inside the carry van suffered serious injuries while one of them was said to be in critical condition owing to his head injury.

They were rushed to the DHQ Hospital Ahmadpur for medical assistance.

On the other hand, the racing car driver remained safe in the collision.

It was learnt that four injured men came to see the Jeep Rally.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred when the driver of the carry van attempted to cross the track. Consequently, it was hit by a racing car that was running on the track.