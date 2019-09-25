UrduPoint.com
4 Injured After Gas Cylinder Explosion In Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) 4 persons were injured after gas cylinder exploded in Peshawar hospital.According to media reports, gas cylinder explosion occurred in administration block of the hospital where 4 persons got injured. Injured persons have been shifted to Lady reading hospital where 2 persons condition is stated to be critical.

