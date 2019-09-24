4 injured as lightning strikes in Mithi

(@FahadShabbir)

Four persons including three women injured as lightning strikes near village Aban Jo tar of Tehsil Islamkot on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Four persons including three women injured as lightning strikes near village Aban Jo tar of Tehsil Islamkot on Tuesday.

According to details rain continued intermittently in Tharparkar district coupled with lightening bolt from last 2 days.

Four persons including three women belonging to same family got injured who were identified as 40 years old Mohan, 35 years old Aneela, 60 years old Khaatoo and 30 years Roshni Meghwar .

The injured persons were shifted to Taluka hospital Islamkot for treatment.