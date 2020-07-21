UrduPoint.com
4 Injured As Roof Caves In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:01 AM

4 injured as roof caves in Attock

Four persons were critically injured when the roof of a workshop caved in due to thunderstorm and territorial rain in Jand teshil of Attock which lashed on the area on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Four persons were critically injured when the roof of a workshop caved in due to thunderstorm and territorial rain in Jand teshil of Attock which lashed on the area on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a man and his son were among the injured.

Police sources said that four people were working in wood workshop of Shams Uddin when the roof of the building caves in due to thunderstorm and territorial rain resultantly 55 years old Shams, his son Asif, Ahmed Deen and Ilyas were buried under debris. Later locals have retrieved them and shifted them to THQ hospital from where they were shifted by rescue 1122 to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

