4 Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturns
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A tractor-trolley overturned while going from Pully Topkhana to Marakiwal, Sialkot.
According to rescue spokesperson, the driver, in a bid to save a motorcyclist coming from Pully Topkhana towards Chak Mandahar, lost control of tractor-trolley, resulting in overturn of vehicle into the fields.
As a result 28-year-old Abdul Ghani, 28-year-old Abrar, 26-year-old Esmatullah and 35-year-old Shaukat were injured.
Abdul Ghani was provided first aid by rescue men on-the-spot, while three others were shifted to an area hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 injured as tractor-trolley overturns2 minutes ago
-
Dera administration takes action against profiteering, adulteration32 minutes ago
-
Labour Day celebrated at Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi acknowledges Labourers' role in national progress11 hours ago
-
Audit & accounts association focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms in K ..11 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif warns India of consequences over aggression11 hours ago
-
NDMA urges caution as widespread rains, hailstorms expected earlier May11 hours ago
-
Pakistan will respond united to Indian aggression: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri11 hours ago
-
AJK CJ for continuation of lawyers' role to ensure speedy, inexpensive justice to the people12 hours ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..12 hours ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..12 hours ago