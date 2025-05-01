4 injured as tractor-trolley overturns

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A tractor-trolley overturned while going from Pully Topkhana to Marakiwal, Sialkot.

According to rescue spokesperson, the driver, in a bid to save a motorcyclist coming from Pully Topkhana towards Chak Mandahar, lost control of tractor-trolley, resulting in overturn of vehicle into the fields.

As a result 28-year-old Abdul Ghani, 28-year-old Abrar, 26-year-old Esmatullah and 35-year-old Shaukat were injured.

Abdul Ghani was provided first aid by rescue men on-the-spot, while three others were shifted to an area hospital.