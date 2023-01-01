4 injured during celebratory firing on new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :At least four persons including a woman were injured during celebratory firing on new year's night here on Sunday while the police arrested 2 suspects for firing the gunshots.

According to the police, 22 years old, Tahir sustained a gunshot in the head and became critically injured in the Affandi town area in the limits of Phuleli police station.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police informed that 12 years old Mairaj sustained a gunshot in his arm in Noorani Basti in the jurisdiction of PS Pinyari and 50 years old Aashiq in his leg in Kohsar area, which falls under the Airport police check post.

Similarly, 40 years old Rukhsana was hit by a bullet in Shahdadpuri Mohalla in the jurisdiction of PS Market.

Meanwhile, PS Hussainabad arrested 2 suspects, identified as Karim Bux Hingoro and Ali Sher Hingoro from Autobahn road and recovered a pistol and live bullets.

They were later booked under sections 353 and 337 H2 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 25-A of Sindh Arms Act on the state's complaint.