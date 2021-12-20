UrduPoint.com

4 Injured In Gas Blast In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

4 injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

At least four people were injured in a blast due to gas leakage in house located in Chaman abad Misryal road Rawalpindi on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four people were injured in a blast due to gas leakage in house located in Chaman abad Misryal road Rawalpindi on Monday.

The injured were identified as Anum 32 year old, Dua 8 year old, Momin 13 year old and Iman 10 year old and were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH). After hectic efforts fire was controlled.

No casualty was reported in the incident, an official of Rescue 1122 added.

Low gas pressure and suspension of gas supply in various areas of Rawalpindi have forced people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and keep themselves warm in the chilly weather.

Many incidents related to gas leakage explosions or cylinder blasts have been reported in the city in a short span of time.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Road Chaman Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Gas Family

Recent Stories

Three get burns in Pizza kitchen fire

Three get burns in Pizza kitchen fire

35 seconds ago
 Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

36 seconds ago
 Putin Offers Condolences to Duterte Over Tragic Co ..

Putin Offers Condolences to Duterte Over Tragic Consequences of Typhoon - Kremli ..

38 seconds ago
 Kremlin Aide Ushakov, US National Security Adviser ..

Kremlin Aide Ushakov, US National Security Adviser Sullivan Discuss Security Pro ..

40 seconds ago
 Farrukh asks Fazl to support EVMs for getting rid ..

Farrukh asks Fazl to support EVMs for getting rid of rigging in elections

41 seconds ago
 Gold price remain unchanged at Rs125,000/tola; dec ..

Gold price remain unchanged at Rs125,000/tola; decrease by $2 in int'l market 2 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.