4 Injured In Hazro's Clash

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

4 injured in Hazro's clash

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Four individuals were injured due to an old enmity in the village of Saman, within the Hazro Police Station limits of Attock, on Monday.

According to police sources, a violent clash erupted between two rival groups in the village.

Following a heated exchange of words, Jehanziab drew a firearm and opened fire on his rivals.

As a result, 23-year-old Yousaf, 22-year-old Sher Zaman, and 27-year-old Asmat sustained bullet injuries and were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The assailant managed to escape from the scene. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

