4 injured in Khanewal gas cylinder blast

Two female members and two children of a family sustained burn injuries due to a gas cylinder blast at a house located in Khanewal on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Two female members and two children of a family sustained burn injuries due to a gas cylinder blast at a house located in Khanewal on Monday morning.

The blast alarmed locals who rushed to the scene.

A local said the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick that left two females and two children in serious condition in the area of Zahoorabad , reported private news channel.

Locals informed the area police and rescue teams that arrived and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.