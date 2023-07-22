4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

As many as 4 people received multiple injuries during rival clash in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 4 people received multiple injuries during rival clash in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing on each other to avenge an old enmity in Chak No.

118-JB Bathan.

As a result, 4 people including Bahadur (25), Javaid (55), Saleem 60 and Mudassar (26) received serious bullet injuries and the Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital for treatment, he added.