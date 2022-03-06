4 injured in rivals' clash

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Four persons including a woman were injured in rivals' clash in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that two rival groups exchanged firing over an old property dispute near Chak No 27-GB on Sitiana Road and injured four persons including Ameeran (50), wife of Javed Anwar, Riaz (32) son of Falak Sher, Haidar (30) son of Gulzar and Garhi Muhammad (42) son of Falak Sher.

A rescue team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where their condition was stated out of danger, he added.