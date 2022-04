SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons including a woman were seriously injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Those injured included Arsalan, Ansar Bibi and Anees. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Saddar Daska area.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after proving them the first aid.