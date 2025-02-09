4 injured in vehicle collision with police van

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Four people were injured in a collision between a Toyota Hiace vehicle and a police van at Kashmir Road-Sialkot, here on Sunday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 38-year-old Furqan, 53-year-old Zulfiqar, 49-year-old Khalid and 50-year-old Anjum were injured in the collision at Pacca Garha here. They were shifted to the local hospital.