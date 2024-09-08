4 irrigation officers suspended over negligence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Four officers of the Irrigation Department were suspended after they found responsible for breach in the flood protective embankment at Head Taunsa Barrage.

An inquiry into the recent breach of the flood protective embankment at Head Taunsa Barrage has concluded with four officers from the Irrigation Department found responsible for the incident.

The breach occurred during the recent flooding of the Indus River, causing widespread devastation due to which extensive areas of land were submerged, resulting in the destruction of crops and the collapse of dozens of homes.

Among those found at fault was XEN Umair Sadaqat, along with three other officials. According to official sources, the department was also tightening around the contractor Shafqat Mansoor, who was responsible for the construction of the embankment. Legal action against him was expected to follow soon, official sources added.