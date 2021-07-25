UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Jawans Of Pak Army Martyred In A Road Mishap In Neelum Valley

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

4 Jawans of Pak Army martyred in a road mishap in Neelum valley

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The 4 Jawans of Pak Army were martyred when Army Jeep was carrying eight Jawans met a fatal accident near Leswa Bypass road of Neelum valley district of Azad Kashmir here on Sunday.

According to local police, the 8 Army Jawans were on their way to Election duty as the backup Quick Response Force(QRF) and their van fell into a deep ditch while negotiating a sharp turn and the brake went out of control and four soldiers last their breath on spot and the four other sustained severe injuries.

The PaK Army with the assistance of police and local people retrieved the dead bodies of Jawans and other 4 injured Jawans were rushed to Hospital for the prompt treatment after evacuating from the ravine, however, no other causality was reported.

Meanwhile, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir expressed their grievances over the sad demise of Army Jawans and paid glowing tributes to the martyred Jawans and prayed for the departed souls and granted patience for the bereaved families and prayed for quick recovery of injured.

Related Topics

Election Accident Injured Dead Army Police Road Van Shakeel Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Jeep Sad

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

3 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

3 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

4 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.