4 Jawans of Pak Army martyred in a road mishap in Neelum valley

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The 4 Jawans of Pak Army were martyred when Army Jeep was carrying eight Jawans met a fatal accident near Leswa Bypass road of Neelum valley district of Azad Kashmir here on Sunday.

According to local police, the 8 Army Jawans were on their way to Election duty as the backup Quick Response Force(QRF) and their van fell into a deep ditch while negotiating a sharp turn and the brake went out of control and four soldiers last their breath on spot and the four other sustained severe injuries.

The PaK Army with the assistance of police and local people retrieved the dead bodies of Jawans and other 4 injured Jawans were rushed to Hospital for the prompt treatment after evacuating from the ravine, however, no other causality was reported.

Meanwhile, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir expressed their grievances over the sad demise of Army Jawans and paid glowing tributes to the martyred Jawans and prayed for the departed souls and granted patience for the bereaved families and prayed for quick recovery of injured.