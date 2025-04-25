4-kanal commercial state land retrieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The district administration Friday retrieved four kanals of commercial state land from occupants during an ongoing crackdown launched on land grabbers in the district.

According to official sources, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted at Dharima village near 92 Mor under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Tehsil Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi.

The operation targeted illegal structures that had halted the Highway Department’s road dualisation project for the past three months.

The estimated value of the vacated land ranges between Rs 100 million to 120 million, and 30 illegal shops were demolished as well.

Following the successful operation, possession of the cleared land was handed over to the Highway Department for resumption of the road dualisation project, the AC said.