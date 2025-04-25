4-kanal Commercial State Land Retrieved
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The district administration Friday retrieved four kanals of commercial state land from occupants during an ongoing crackdown launched on land grabbers in the district.
According to official sources, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted at Dharima village near 92 Mor under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Tehsil Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi.
The operation targeted illegal structures that had halted the Highway Department’s road dualisation project for the past three months.
The estimated value of the vacated land ranges between Rs 100 million to 120 million, and 30 illegal shops were demolished as well.
Following the successful operation, possession of the cleared land was handed over to the Highway Department for resumption of the road dualisation project, the AC said.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India must respect Indus Waters Treaty, avoid aggressive policies: Humayun Khan6 minutes ago
-
Federal Commerce Minister assures solving business related problems in KP6 minutes ago
-
Monitoring for city, village cleanliness under way6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri migrants organize protest against Pehlgam incident.6 minutes ago
-
Palestine solidarity rally to be held on April 26 from town hall6 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival 2025 concludes6 minutes ago
-
TMA Kohat takes steps to improve municipal services6 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Naeem inaugurates Aghosh Home in Buner6 minutes ago
-
4-kanal commercial state land retrieved6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational facilities in Murree6 minutes ago
-
Three killed on road in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Sherry rejects Indian accusations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam incident26 minutes ago