4-kg charas seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized four kilograms of charas in a car near GTS Chowk and arrested an accused.

An ANF spokesman said on Sunday that the anti-narcotics force on a tip-off signalled a car to stop near GTS Chowk and during search recovered 4-kg charas from secret cavities of the vehicle.

The police also arrested car-rider Zahid Nawaz of Faisalabad and sent him behind the bars.