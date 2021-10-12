4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday held a passenger ready to fly Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport and recovered four kg drug from his possession

The passenger was identified as AIi Khan hailing from Khyber district, during the course of action ANF recovered 4 kg of drugs concealed in his luggage tactfully.

A case has been registered against him under the narcotics act while further investigation is in progress.