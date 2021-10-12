UrduPoint.com

4 Kg Drug Recovered From Bahrain Bound Passenger

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday held a passenger ready to fly Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport and recovered four kg drug from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday held a passenger ready to fly Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport and recovered four kg drug from his possession.

The passenger was identified as AIi Khan hailing from Khyber district, during the course of action ANF recovered 4 kg of drugs concealed in his luggage tactfully.

A case has been registered against him under the narcotics act while further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Drugs Progress Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afgh ..

Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afghanistan, Ready to Take Charge ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Discussed Counterterrorism, Afghan istan Eva ..

Biden Discussed Counterterrorism, Afghan istan Evacuation With G20 Leaders - Whi ..

5 minutes ago
 G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Int ..

G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Into, Out of Afghanistan - Rutte

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner gears up anti-encroachment drive alon ..

Commissioner gears up anti-encroachment drive along River Swat

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.