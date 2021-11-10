4 kg drugs recovered during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 4 kg drugs from their possession here Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 4 kg drugs from their possession here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Rawat police held drug dealer Ishrat Mehmood and recovered 2.5 kg drug from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course arrested drug dealer Azhar Hussain and recovered 1.5 kg drug from his custody.

Police have separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said that the crackdown against drug pusher would be continued.