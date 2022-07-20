4 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Local police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered four kg heroin from their possession.

Police said that during ongoing drive against drugs pushers in the district a team of Miani police station conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and nabbed Nazir,Tanveer and Shahid, besides recovering 4kg heroin from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.