4 Kg Ice Recovered, Three Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Khyber Police on Saturday recovered four kilogram Ice and arrested three smugglers with limits of Ali Musjid Police Station.
According to details, a team of police led by Station House Officer Ali Masjid, Nafees Khan intercepted a car and recovered four kilogram Ice drug.
The contraband was hidden in secrets compartments of the car. Arrested smugglers were identified as Muhammad Sufyan, Asif and Aryan.
Smugglers were residents of Jamrud and involved in smuggling narcotics from Afghanistan for supplying to various cities in the country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani children seek peace for kids of the world in blood-written protest note2 minutes ago
-
PFA provides training to over 1100 business operators, workers on food safety2 minutes ago
-
PM departs for New York to attend UNGA Session2 minutes ago
-
MCL CO stresses enhanced service delivery for citizens12 minutes ago
-
Judge PHC visits Sub Jail Swabi32 minutes ago
-
Citizens concerned over rising street crime in Multan32 minutes ago
-
BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for hoarding, profiteering42 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris continue to suffer under Indian occupation as 'world observes day of peace': report51 minutes ago
-
Govt measures show positive signs in each sector: Rana Mashhood51 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police releases performance report52 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program52 minutes ago