4 kg Ice recovered, three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Khyber Police on Saturday recovered four kilogram Ice and arrested three smugglers with limits of Ali Musjid Police Station.

According to details, a team of police led by Station House Officer Ali Masjid, Nafees Khan intercepted a car and recovered four kilogram Ice drug.

The contraband was hidden in secrets compartments of the car. Arrested smugglers were identified as Muhammad Sufyan, Asif and Aryan.

Smugglers were residents of Jamrud and involved in smuggling narcotics from Afghanistan for supplying to various cities in the country.