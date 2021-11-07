UrduPoint.com

4 Kgs Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

4 kgs drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 4 kg drugs from their possession during the crackdown against the drug pushers, informed a police spokesman.

Saddar Wah Police recovered 1 kg 310 grams of hashish from the possession of accused Nawaz and the same police also recovered 1 kg 320 grams of hashish from Shehzad Hussain.

Similarly, Waris Khan police recovered 1 kg 700 grams of hashish from the possession of accused Makhan Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

