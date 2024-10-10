4 Khwarij Killed In Two Separate IBOs In KP
Published October 10, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Security Forces on Thursday killed four Khwarij terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
On October 9, the Forces conducted an IBO in general area Janikhel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
During the conduct of the operation, after an intense exchange of fire, two khwarij were killed.
In another operation, conducted in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on October 10, the Army troops effectively engaged khwarij location and in ensuing fire exchange, two more khwarij were killed.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as abductions and target killing of innocent civilians.
"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
