4 Khwarij Terrorists Killed Including Ring Leader In IBO In Bagh: ISPR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Security Forces killed four khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Batoor and another three sustained injuries in intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Bagh Khyber District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Security Forces killed four khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Batoor and another three sustained injuries in intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Bagh Khyber District.
“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leader Batoor, were sent to hell, while three Khwarij got injured,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.
