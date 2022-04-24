UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 1 Injured In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

4 killed, 1 injured in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed while another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Bara Banda Baghwanan village of Nowhere, said Rescue-1122 on Sunday evening.

The spokesman for Rescue-1122 said that rescue team rushed to the incident place soon after receiving a call.

The deceased were identified as Hazrat Hussain, Saad, Sadiq Umer and Usman Ali while Siraj Umer received critical injuries.

The reason behind the incident was stated domestic issue.

Police team was also rushed to the place and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

22 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

22 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.