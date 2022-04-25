4 killed, 1 injured in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed while another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Bara Banda Baghwanan village of Nowhere, said Rescue-1122 on Sunday evening.

The spokesman for Rescue-1122 said that rescue team rushed to the incident place soon after receiving a call.

The deceased were identified as Hazrat Hussain, Saad, Sadiq Umer and Usman Ali while Siraj Umer received critical injuries.

The reason behind the incident was stated domestic issue.

Police team was also rushed to the place and further investigation was underway.