4 killed, 10 injured in road accident

Four killed and ten injured in road accident near Gambat Road district Khairpur on Monday

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Four killed and ten injured in road accident near Gambat Road district Khairpur on Monday.

According to private news channel report, accident took place near Gambat road of district Khairpur when a fast moving car collided with truck coming from opposite direction, resulting four people dead on spot including a woman and two children.

As rescue officials reported, as many as 10 people got severe injuries in horrific accident. Dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.