4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A collision between a Hiace van and a tractor-trolley claimed the lives of four persons, while more than 10 others were injured, here on Friday.

According to the police and Rescue-112 sources, a van, bearing registration number LXL-8389, was going from Rajana to Kamaliya when it collided with a tractor-trolley, bearing registration number TSS-659, coming from the opposite direction due to a tyre burst near Chadhar petrol pump on Kamaliya Road.

As a result, four people including Khushnud (30), Shamim Akhtar (55), wife of Muhammad Iqbal, caste Rajput, a resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Mazhar (12), son of Abdul Ghaffar, and an unidentified man died on-the-spot.

The injured were identified as: Ghulam Rasool (40), son of Shah Muhammad, caste Bhatti, a resident of Mohallah Khokharabad; Abdul Waqar, son of Abdul Sattar, caste Rajput, a resident of 35/WB; Hajira Bibi, wife of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Faisalabad; Uzma (17), wife of Shahzad, a resident of Kelianwali, Faisalabad; Maqbool Ahmad (50), son of Abdul Sattar, a resident of Geoshala, Chichawatni; Ghulam Rasool (40), son of Shah Mehmood, a resident of Kamalia; Shabbir (25), son of Bashir, a resident of Chichawatni; Faizan, son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Faisalabad; Babar Ali, son of Liaquat Ali, caste Pathan, a resident of Kamalia; and Alina, daughter of Liaquat Ali, caste Bhatti, a resident of Bhattian Wala.

They all were admitted to DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh for treatment.

After receiving information, SDPO Sadar Circle Toba Tek Singh Mohammad Shafiq ASI, and Inspector Nazir reached the spot and initiated the legal proceedings. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Rural Health Centre Rajana by a Rescue-1122 team.

An unidentified seriously injured man was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police sources, bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after necessary legal procedure. The driver and conductor escaped from the spot; however, the tractor trolley and Hiace were impounded by the police. Legal action had been started by filing an FIR against drivers of the Hiace van and tractor-trolley.