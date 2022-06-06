4 killed, 1,075 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least four people were killed and 1,075 others sustained injuries in 993 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and 1,075 others sustained injuries in 993 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 637 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 438 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 475 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 491 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 292 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Multan with 81 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 62 accidents and 75 victims.

As many as 848 motorcycles, 69 rickshaws, 118 cars, 21 vans, six buses, 33 trucks and 87 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.