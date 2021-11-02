UrduPoint.com

4 Killed, 11 Injured In Hazara Expressway Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:56 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :At least four people, including two women, were killed and 11 others were injured when a car and a passenger van collided inside the Pano tunnel of Hazara Expressway Mansehra on Tuesday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, a car and a passenger van collided due to high speed inside Panu tunnel on E-35, as a result of which 4 people were killed on the spot and 11 were injured.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the King Abdullah Hospital MansehraThe Panu Tunnel was temporarily closed to all types of vehicles by the Motorway Police after the accident and will be reopened after the completion of Operation Rescue 1122 and clearance of damaged vehicles.

