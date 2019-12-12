UrduPoint.com
4 Killed, 11 Injured In Jehlum Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as four persons including two women were died on the spot while other eleven persons were got serious injuries when four speeding vehicles collided each other near G T Road Jehlum city on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, the cause of accident was over-speeding and negligence of drivers which claimed four lives.

Police rescue teams said, the accident was so sever which damaged four vehicles.

Rescue added that they reached the site immediately after they informed and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil hospital Jehlum.

Further investigation on the incident underway, police rescue officials added, Private news channel reported.

