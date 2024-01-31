4 Killed, 1168 Injured In 1121 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 10:15 PM
At least four people died, whereas 1168 were injured in 1121 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) At least four people died, whereas 1168 were injured in 1121 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 460 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 708 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 644 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 374 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 313 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 335 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 61 victims.
According to the data, 922 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 24 vans, 9 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
